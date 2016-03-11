By Alonso Soto and Patricia Duarte
| BRASILIA, March 11
BRASILIA, March 11 The Brazilian central bank is
not considering reducing its currency swaps stock at the moment
despite a sharp appreciation of the local currency, a senior
member of the government's economic team told Reuters on Friday.
The Brazilian real has surged nearly 10 percent since
the beginning of March as investors see a potential change in
government as the best solution to the worst economic recession
in over 30 years.
"We are not thinking about that right now," said the
official, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. "We are
recycling the hedge position at the moment ... We are listening
to the market."
The central bank has about $110 billion in outstanding
currency swaps on its books, contracts which offer protection
from sharp currency devaluations. The strategy has drawn
criticism from some analysts due to its high fiscal costs.
The bank has been fully rolling over the stock of currency
swaps for several months. Some traders saw a decision to only
sell some of the contracts offered in a daily auction on Friday
as a signal it could allow some to mature in April.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Patricia Duarte and Daniel Flynn)