BRASILIA, March 13 The Brazilian government will
not use its foreign reserves to limit the slide of the real as
it does not consider the currency's sharp sell-off as resulting
from a capital flight, a finance ministry source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The real weakened as much as 3.7 percent on Friday to
3.28 per dollar, its weakest level since April 2003, amid
growing political and popular upheaval stemming from a widening
corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
The real has weakened 13 percent so far in March,
making it the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked
by Reuters.
The finance ministry declined to comment for the story.
