BRASILIA Aug 15 There is not much the Brazilian
government can do to halt an appreciation in its real currency
that will continue, given high liquidity abroad and less
political uncertainty at home, a senior member of the economic
team told Reuters.
The government will rely on the reduction of its traditional
currency swaps position to limit the pace of appreciation of the
real, which has hit local producers already struggling with a
recession, said the official, who asked not to be named because
he was not allowed to speak publicly.
He said the economic team was not considering direct U.S.
dollar purchases or barriers to capital flows that, in the past,
had proved harmful.
