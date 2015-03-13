(Adds comments from other sources, context)
By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, March 13 Brazilian authorities will
not bow to market pressure to increase support for the real
despite the currency's sharp sell-off on Friday, four government
sources told Reuters.
The real weakened nearly 4 percent on Friday, hitting
3.28 per dollar, its weakest level since April 2003, due a surge
of the dollar abroad and amid growing political uncertainty
stemming from a corruption scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras.
Many investors expected President Dilma Rousseff to step up
intervention beyond the central bank's daily sale of currency
swaps - derivatives that provide investors with protection
against currency losses.
But officials told Reuters Brazil will not use its
international reserves to halt the real's depreciation, which
could ultimately help its exports at a time when the economy is
contracting.
"It would be useless to intervene," said an official who
asked not to be named to speak freely. "This is a global trend.
The dollar is stronger everywhere."
The real has weakened 13 percent in March, making it the
worst performer among 152 currencies tracked by
Reuters.
The decision not to step into the market signals a major
policy shift for Rousseff, who during her first term in office
increased intervention initially to weaken an overly appreciated
real and later to halt it plunge.
Friday's sharp depreciation of the real was also explained
by investors' seeking a new currency level needed to correct
Brazil's economic imbalances, a finance ministry source said.
The official said the market was testing the government and
Friday's currency overshoot was not the result of capital
flight, which would merit direct intervention.
Both the finance ministry and central bank declined to
comment for this story.
The central bank's currency swap program is due to expire on
March 31. The bank has not said if it will continue with the
program that started in 2013, but has slowed roll-over pace of
swaps.
The government believes the negative impact a weaker real
would have on inflation will be offset later this year by its
fiscal and monetary tightening, a senior lawmaker who was
briefed by members of Rousseff's economic team told Reuters.
"The government is willing to pay the price of higher
inflation in the short term because it is confident prices will
start to subside in the third quarter," said the lawmaker from
Rousseff's Workers' Party.
A weaker real makes imports more expensive, raising price
pressures when inflation surged to 10-year highs in February.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Hay and Diane Craft)