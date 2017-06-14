BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that U.S. dollar outflows from the country totaled $1.305 billion in the calendar month through June 9. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035