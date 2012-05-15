* State-run Petrobras selling at a loss to curb inflation
* Brazil's currency at weakest level since 2009
* Mantega says "there will be no hikes"
BRASÍLIA, May 15 Brazil's government-controlled
prices for gasoline will not be raised even after the country's
currency hit its weakest level since 2009, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
"There will be no (price) hikes," Mantega told reporters as
he arrived at the ministry's offices in Brasília.
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has been
importing gasoline and diesel at international prices and
selling the fuels at a loss on the local market, where the
government controls prices.
This has helped 12-month inflation rates fall from six-year
highs, paving the way for aggressive interest rate cuts by the
central bank as it tries to stimulate economic growth.
Energy Minister Edison Lobão said on May 3 that gasoline and
diesel prices would be raised only when international oil prices
hit $130 a barrel. U.S. crude prices traded at $94.85 a
barrel on Tuesday.
Brazil's currency, the real, hit the 2 per dollar
level for the second straight session on Tuesday, its weakest
level since 2009, on global concerns about a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone.
