SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil reduced a tax on gasoline in a government decree on Tuesday, a measure which is expected to lift profit margins at state-controlled oil company Petrobras without stoking inflation at consumer levels.

The decree comes as Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) is importing at a loss more gasoline due to strong demand and limited domestic refining capacity. It also highlights the government's concerns over benchmark inflation which reached 7.33 percent, already well above a 6.5 percent government ceiling.

Government price controls on gasoline at the pump have forced Petrobras to sell the fuel at below international market prices at the domestic level, which showed up as losses in the company's second quarter earnings report.

The government recently cut the blend of ethanol in all commercial gasoline to 20 percent from 25 percent which means motorists will be consuming even more gasoline.

Over the past eight years, the government has not allowed gasoline prices at the pump to rise in tandem with the global crude price.

By cutting the tax which is applied to imports and sales of gasoline to distributors, the government is reestablishing Petrobras' profit margin on the local market.

The government took a similar actions in 2008 and 2010 of temporarily cutting the tax on gasoline sales known as CIDE at the refinery level, without allowing retail prices at the pump to rise.

The company's chief executive, Jose Sergio Gabrielli, said in an interview with O Globo newspaper earlier this year, that the price of gasoline could be readjusted to reflect higher oil costs without passing along that increase to consumers. [ID:nN10176969]

The decree said the CIDE tax would fall to 192.60 reais per cubic meter (1,000 liters) for gasoline, according to Brazil's Diario Oficial.

In 2008, the CIDE was temporarily reduced to 180 reais a cubic meter and, in 2010, to 150 reais. In 2004, the tax was at 230 reais/cubic meter, according to the Revenue Service and the government's official federal register, the Diario Oficial. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Marcelo Teixeiro; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)