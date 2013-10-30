SAO PAULO Oct 30 No date has been set yet for an eventual increase in Brazilian gasoline prices, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras on Wednesday detailed components of a new pricing formula that would help close a large gap between local and international fuel prices that has hurt the company in recent years.

Newspaper Valor Economico said earlier on Wednesday Petrobras expected to raise gasoline and diesel prices on Nov. 22.