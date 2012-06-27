UPDATE 3-Austria sues Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud
* Airbus says learned about intended actions through media (Adds confirmation from the ministry, potential damage)
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's economy will expand by more than 2.5 percent in 2012 as the government continues to takes measures to spur growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
Mantega made the remark after unveiling plans to increase government purchases of locally-made products to boost the economy.
The reduction in the TJLP long-term corporate lending rate to 5.5 percent from 6 percent also announced on Wednesday signals that interest rates in Brazil will continue to fall and remain low over time, Mantega added. (Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Airbus says learned about intended actions through media (Adds confirmation from the ministry, potential damage)
DOHA, Feb 16 FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could bring together three or four countries with four or five stadiums each.
OSLO, Feb 16 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by passenger numbers, warned on Thursday costs are rising faster than expected as it expands worldwide, knocking its shares.