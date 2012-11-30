BRIEF-Dean Foods CFO- With commodity prices rising, we saw gross margins slightly contract in Q4
* On conf call- will buy brands in adjacent portfolios to diversify, make private-label business more profitable
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazil's economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, far below expectations.
Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 1.2 percent in the third quarter over the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 42 analysts polled by Reuters.
Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, grew 0.9 percent in the third quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was far below expectations for growth of 1.9 percent, according to the Reuters poll.
* On conf call- will buy brands in adjacent portfolios to diversify, make private-label business more profitable
* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: