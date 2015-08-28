BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Brazil's economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months , government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The drop was bigger than market expectations of a 1.7 percent contraction, according to the median forecast of 26 economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: