BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil's gross domestic product shrank 0.8 percent in the third quarter from the second after seasonal adjustments, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, in line with the median expectation of 37 economists in a Reuters poll.

Brazil's economy shrank 2.9 percent from the third quarter of 2015, IBGE said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Catherine Evans)