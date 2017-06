FOREX-Dollar falls as soft U.S. data turns back Fed gains

* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen bounces back after weakness from Bank of Japan policy decision (New throughout, updates quotes, market activity, comments and data to afternoon U.S. trading) By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell broadly on Friday after weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment cast a risk-off sentiment over U.S. assets. The greenback gave back most of the previ