US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by biotechs; energy, banks weigh on Dow, S&P
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the first quarter from the preceding one, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, an increase in line with market expectations that marked the end of the country's worst recession on record.
Brazil's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, following a 2.5 percent drop in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.