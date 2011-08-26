* Cut comes as Europe, United States economies slow

* Economy slowing abruptly from 7.5 pct but still growing

* Brazil growing at unsustainable rates, economist (Updates with economist comment, other outlook cuts)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 26 The Brazilian government has unofficially cut its outlook for 2011 gross domestic product growth given a slowing world economy and unsustainably fast expansion last year, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The federal government expects GDP BRGDPY=ECI to grow 3.7 percent this year rather than the 4 percent official figure cited by Finance Minister Guido Mantega this week, the Folha de S. Paulo said.

The lower figure is the result of prospects for slower growth in the United States and Europe, the newspaper said.

The reduction comes as the government moves to cool economic growth that reached 7.5 percent in 2010, the fastest pace in 24 years. For more see [ID:nN1E77H1FL].

"Brazil has been growing at rates beyond a sustainable level," Zeina Latif, Latin America economist for RBS Securities in Sao Paulo said in an interview on Thursday. "Either it reins in growth, makes itself more efficient or it faces other problems."

The finance ministry's press office said it does not comment on articles based on off-the-record sources. Brazil's presidential palace press office referred all inquires to the finance ministry.

With inflation above the government's target range, wages rising and employment growing, the government has moved to rein in spending and the central bank has raised interest rates to 12.5 percent, the highest among any large economy.

About two-thirds of companies on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP failed to meet earnings expectations in the second quarter and FIESP Brazil's leading industry group expects manufacturers to postpone about 17 billion reais of investments this year.

Several economists have recently cut their Brazil growth forecasts, including closely watched Gray Newman of Morgan Stanley who on Wednesday cut his outlook for 2012 growth to 3.5 percent from 4.6 percent. Capital Economics cut its estimate to as low as 2.5 percent by 2013.

Officials at Brazil's presidential palace see the cut as positive considering the weakening international growth climate, Folha reported.

On Tuesday Finance Minister Guido Mantega said that the slowing world economy may help the country cut interest rates and that the government would continue to make efforts to curb spending. [ID:nN1E77M0M5] [ID:nE5E7GU0D3] (Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)