BRASILIA May 17 Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will replace Alexandre Tombini as Brazil's central bank president, Globo TV reported on Tuesday minutes before an official announcement was expected to be made.

Goldfajn, an MIT-trained economist, was the central bank's director of economic policy between 2000 and 2003. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)