SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazil has not yet decided
whether to change its 2019 inflation goal, the country's central
bank governor said on Tuesday, as expectations grow that it
could cut it for the first time in a decade amid a sharp
slowdown in price hikes.
The National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the
Finance Ministry, the Planning Ministry and the central bank, is
due to announce its inflation target for 2019 by the end of
June.
Twelve of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect it to
reduce the target from the 4.5 percent set for 2018 and 2019 in
order to avoid additional price pressures as the country
recovers from a harsh recession.
Ten of the 12 economists expect it to be set at 4.0 percent.
One economist forecast a 4.25 percent goal, and another put it
at 3.0 percent.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo, governor Ilan Goldfajn
said there was no decision on the subject, as he cheered a
recent drop in inflation expectations for the coming years.
"We are going to decide on the 2019 inflation goal in June,
there is yet no decision, but it is good to make that call with
anchored expectations," he said.
The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts
indicated the official consumer price index was likely to rise
4.7 percent this year and then slow to a 4.5 percent pace in
each of the following two years.
Brazilian inflation slowed sharply after reaching double
digits in 2015, weighed down by the country's deepest economic
recession in decades and interest rates ranking among the
highest in the world.
The central bank has since started to cut the benchmark
overnight lending rate for the first time in four years,
recently accelerating the pace of reductions to a brisk 75 basis
points.
Goldfajn also said the central bank could resume the
reduction of the currency swaps in its balance sheet as soon as
next month, after market volatility driven by the U.S. election
drove it to halt the year-long process.
It currently holds $26.6 billion worth of currency swaps,
down from over $100 billion by late 2015. Around $7 billion
worth of swaps are set to mature on March 1.
"We could decide if so desired to conduct a partial
rollover, a full rollover or even let them expire," he said.
