SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazil has not yet decided whether to change its 2019 inflation goal, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday, as expectations grow that it could cut it for the first time in a decade amid a sharp slowdown in price hikes.

The National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the Finance Ministry, the Planning Ministry and the central bank, is due to announce its inflation target for 2019 by the end of June.

Twelve of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect it to reduce the target from the 4.5 percent set for 2018 and 2019 in order to avoid additional price pressures as the country recovers from a harsh recession.

Ten of the 12 economists expect it to be set at 4.0 percent. One economist forecast a 4.25 percent goal, and another put it at 3.0 percent.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, governor Ilan Goldfajn said there was no decision on the subject, as he cheered a recent drop in inflation expectations for the coming years.

"We are going to decide on the 2019 inflation goal in June, there is yet no decision, but it is good to make that call with anchored expectations," he said.

The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts indicated the official consumer price index was likely to rise 4.7 percent this year and then slow to a 4.5 percent pace in each of the following two years.

Brazilian inflation slowed sharply after reaching double digits in 2015, weighed down by the country's deepest economic recession in decades and interest rates ranking among the highest in the world.

The central bank has since started to cut the benchmark overnight lending rate for the first time in four years, recently accelerating the pace of reductions to a brisk 75 basis points.

Goldfajn also said the central bank could resume the reduction of the currency swaps in its balance sheet as soon as next month, after market volatility driven by the U.S. election drove it to halt the year-long process.

It currently holds $26.6 billion worth of currency swaps, down from over $100 billion by late 2015. Around $7 billion worth of swaps are set to mature on March 1.

"We could decide if so desired to conduct a partial rollover, a full rollover or even let them expire," he said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)