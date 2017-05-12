RIO DE JANEIRO May 12 The advance of the Brazilian government's ongoing fiscal reforms will be decisive for the performance of the economy and keeping inflation on a downward spiral, the governor of Brazil's Central Bank, Ilan Goldfajn, said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar on inflation targets, Goldfajn said monetary policy will contribute to returning Brazil to growth after a two-year recession, and the scenario for inflation will evolve favorably over the next few years. He also said the bank's monetary policy committee viewed as "adequate" the rate of reduction in interest rates. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)