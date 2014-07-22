BRIEF-Arcos Dorados announces commencement of tender offer
* Arcos dorados holdings inc. Announces commencement of tender offer for up to u.s.$80 million of its 6.625% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, July 22 The Brazilian government on Tuesday reduced its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent from 2.5 percent, a prediction that remains well above market economists' estimates for an expansion of less than 1 percent.
The government raised its inflation forecast to 6.2 percent in 2014 from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, according to a fiscal report released by the planning ministry.
The Brazilian economy should grow just 0.97 percent this year, according to a central bank weekly survey of economists. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Wyndham worldwide prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's peso pulled back from a more than four-month high on Thursday as other Latin American currencies extended their advance for a second session on bets the United States will hike interest rates this year less than previously expected. The peso hit 19.05 per dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since it was battered by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, but its advance flagged as the currency retreated to around 19.26 per dolla