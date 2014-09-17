Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
BRASILIA, Sept 17 The Brazilian government will expand the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" low-income housing program by 350,000 units to be built in the first half of next year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
In a move to meet building industry demands ahead of the October election, Mantega also announced a four-year extension to a tax break for builders of low-cost housing that reduced the tax on their income to 1 percent from 7 percent.
Mantega made the announcement after meeting with leaders of the building industry to listen to their requests and seek their support ahead of next month's election in which President Dilma Rousseff is seeking a second term.
On Monday, Mantega met with executives of Brazilian multinational companies and emerged from the meeting to announce the extension of a 9 percent tax break on foreign earnings for all manufacturers operating abroad. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish lenders Nordea and Handelsbanken will face no further sanctions for their involvement in the Panama Papers scandal as they had already been fined and acted to remedy the shortcomings, the country's financial watchdog said on Friday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 Around 72,000 German steel workers will get a 2.3 percent pay hike from April, and another 1.7 percent from next May in a deal struck overnight, one of several sectors in Europe's largest economy to give workers a solid wage rise this year.