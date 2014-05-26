RIO DE JANEIRO May 26 Workers at Brazil's
statistics agency, IBGE, went on strike on Monday for better pay
and benefits, an action that could hinder research for many
economic indicators but will not affect the release of gross
domestic product data later this week.
The strike is one of a wave of labor disputes that have
disrupted everything from bus service to routine police work in
recent weeks and that some fear could cause delays and
disruptions when Brazil hosts the soccer World Cup next month.
Consumer price indexes, unemployment rates, industrial
output and retail sales are among the many economic indicators
put together by IBGE and used exhaustively by investors,
government officials and lawmakers.
"There are surveys that are ready and will be released,"
said union leader Suzana Drumond in a reference to first-quarter
GDP data, due out on Friday.
"The ones after might be halted."
Last year, another strike at IBGE delayed the release of the
June jobless rate.
Drumond said that a large number of data collectors are
currently working under temporary contracts, and nearly half of
IBGE's more than-10,000 workers are hired through third-party
companies.
A spokesperson at IBGE confirmed the strike but was unable
to verify how many employees were off work.
A new employment survey to be adopted next year has also
stirred controversy recently. Many IBGE directors threatened to
quit in April after senators asked the survey to be postponed
and suggested methodological improvements.
Friday's GDP numbers will probably show that Brazil's
economic growth slowed to a near halt, in a blow to President
Dilma Rousseff's re-election hopes.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)