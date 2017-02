SAO PAULO May 17 Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will replace Alexandre Tombini as Brazil's central bank governor, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles announced on Tuesday.

Goldfajn, an MIT-trained economist widely respected on Wall Street, was the central bank's director of economic policy between 2000 and 2003. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)