BRASILIA, Sept 20 The Brazilian government's proposal to rebalance public accounts will be less severe than belt-tightening seen in other countries that had to freeze public wages and hike taxes, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The ministry's economic monitoring secretary Mansueto Almeida told lawmakers Brazil's fiscal adjustment will be gradual and without cuts in social programs. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)