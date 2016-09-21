NEW YORK, Sept 21 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Wednesday promised political and legal stability for
investors to put their capital in a country weathering the
impeachment of his predecessor and the worst recession in
generations.
Speaking to investors in New York, Temer said his government
has good relations with Congress and he is confident he will
have enough backing to pass unpopular fiscal reforms needed to
plug a ballooning budget deficit and regain the confidence of
markets in the once-booming economy.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campo and Dion Rabouin; Writing by Alonso
Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)