SAO PAULO Aug 30 Brazil's economy grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, above expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.9 percent in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 38 analysts polled by Reuters.

The economy grew 3.3 percent in the second quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was above expectations for growth of 2.5 percent in the Reuters poll.