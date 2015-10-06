Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
BRASILIA Oct 6 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said at an event on Tuesday the current exchange rate is favoring import substitution.
The Brazilian real has been trading around its weakest levels ever. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
