BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday the government's proposal for a tax on financial transactions, or CPMF, to help reduce its deficit is important but won't resolve the country's fiscal woes alone.

The plan has met with strong resistance in Congress. Levy also said a "productive discussion" with lawmakers about the 2016 budget was ongoing. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)