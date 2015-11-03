EU's Tusk to meet UK PM May in London
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday the government's proposal for a tax on financial transactions, or CPMF, to help reduce its deficit is important but won't resolve the country's fiscal woes alone.
The plan has met with strong resistance in Congress. Levy also said a "productive discussion" with lawmakers about the 2016 budget was ongoing. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
BERLIN, April 6 German industrial orders picked up in February after plummeting the previous month and the Economy Ministry said an upturn in the sector was on the cards, although the rise in contracts for factories in Europe's largest economy was weaker than expected.
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.