Ukraine plans to tap borrowing market in second half
KIEV, April 7 Ukraine plans to tap the global bond markets in the second half of this year, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday, giving no details.
SAO PAULO Feb 12 Brazil has confirmed Otavio Ladeira de Medeiros as treasury secretary, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Ladeira had held the post on an interim basis since late December. A veteran treasury employee, Ladeira has years of experience as coordinator of public debt planning. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its international lenders agreed on Friday on the key elements of reforms to unlock new funds, and experts will now be sent to Athens to put the finishing touches to the deal, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said.
FRANKFURT, April 7 Private equity group SVPGlobal will combine its packaging firms Kloeckner Pentaplast and Linpac to increase their clout ahead of a planned stock market listing.