BRASILIA Nov 8 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the amnesty program for undeclared offshore assets had led to the repatriation of 47 billion reais ($14.67 billion), representing a net income of 35 billion reais for the government.

Meirelles, addressing the CNI industry lobby, said 2.8 billion reais would be used to cover the deficits of state companies and the government hopes to have 15 to 20 billion reais available to cover budget expenditures. ($1 = 3.2032 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)