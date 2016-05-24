BRASILIA May 24 Brazil's interim President
Michel Temer said on Tuesday he would seek a constitutional
amendment to curb public spending by limiting the growth of
expenditure before debt payments to the rate of inflation the
previous year.
Temer said Tuesday's vote in Congress on the 2016 fiscal
target was the first test for his new government as it tries to
balance Brazil's accounts. He announced that national
development bank BNDES will pay 100 billion reais ($28 billion)
in debt to the national treasury to help plug a fiscal gap.
($1 = 3.5466 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)