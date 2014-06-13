BRASILIA, June 13 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.12 percent in April from March in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 19 analysts was for 0.0 percent growth.

Economic activity growth in March was revised up to 0.05 percent growth from a previously reported drop of 0.11 percent, according to central bank data.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 2.29 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)