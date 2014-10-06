BRASILIA, Oct 6 Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.24 percent from 0.29
percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
Economists in the survey have pared their 2014 gross
domestic product forecasts for 19 straight weeks.
Their latest estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose
slightly to 6.32 percent from 6.31 percent in the prior week's
survey. The central bank Focus survey features the median
forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.31 6.32 6.30 6.30
Exchange rate 2.35 2.40 2.45 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.38 11.88
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.29 0.24 1.01 1.00
Industrial output -1.95 -2.14 1.50 1.40
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)