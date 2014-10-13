SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.28 percent from
0.24 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
It was the first time in more than four months that they had
raised their gross domestic product forecasts for the year.
Their latest estimates for inflation at the end of 2014 rose
to 6.45 percent from 6.32 percent in the prior week's survey.
The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.
2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.32 6.45 6.30 6.30
inflation
Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S.
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.88 11.88
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.24 0.28 1.00 1.00
Industrial output -2.14 -2.16 1.40 1.30
