FOREX-Trump dooms dollar to worst January since 2008
* Dollar index down 1.9 percent on month Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 Economic activity in Brazil fell 0.51 percent in May compared to April, central bank data showed on Thursday, in a sign of the challenges still facing Latin America's largest economy.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast economic activity would remain stable compared to April. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.