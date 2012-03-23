* Brazil's economy to accelerate in 2012 and 2013 - Tombini
* Tombini confident inflation rate will slow to mid-target
* Strong retail sales beat forecasts in January
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's economic activity
will gather momentum in 2012 and 2013, central bank President
Alexandre Tombini said on Friday, shortly after
stronger-than-expected retail sales figures for January
highlighted the country's robust domestic demand.
Inflation in Brazil will likely slow to the 4.5 percent
midpoint of the government's target "at some point around the
end of this year," Tombini added in an event in São Paulo,
letting interest rates stay near record lows in coming months.
The largest Latin American economy nearly dipped into
recession in the second half of last year, lagging behind other
fast-growing emerging nations after a series of interest-rate
hikes to curb inflation, which had hit a seven-year high.
Yet retail sales beat forecasts in January, rising 2.6
percent in January from December, the government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
"The prospects for the recovery to gain momentum in 2012 and
extend into 2013 are good," Tombini said. "The conditions - a
low unemployment rate, a solid credit market, a slowdown in
consumer price increases - are favorable for a resumption of
growth this year and in 2013."
Brazil's government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
leeway of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Consumer prices
rose 5.61 percent in the 12-months through mid-March
, the government statistics agency IBGE said on
Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has aggressively
reacted to stimulate the economy by cutting taxes and interest
rates. Brazil's government has also ramped up intervention in
the foreign-exchange market to prevent its overvalued currency,
the real, from hurting local manufacturers.
Brazil's central bank cut rates to 9.75 percent earlier this
month and said it is very likely to slash rates again in coming
months to "slightly above" the all-time low of 8.75 percent.
Brighter prospects for this year's economic expansion have
led the central bank to revise upward its forecast for 2012's
current account deficit to $68 billion from the previous
estimate of $65 billion. In February, the country posted a
current account gap of $1.77 billion.
