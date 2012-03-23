* Brazil's economy to accelerate in 2012 and 2013 - Tombini

* Tombini confident inflation rate will slow to mid-target

* Strong retail sales beat forecasts in January

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's economic activity will gather momentum in 2012 and 2013, central bank President Alexandre Tombini said on Friday, shortly after stronger-than-expected retail sales figures for January highlighted the country's robust domestic demand.

Inflation in Brazil will likely slow to the 4.5 percent midpoint of the government's target "at some point around the end of this year," Tombini added in an event in São Paulo, letting interest rates stay near record lows in coming months.

The largest Latin American economy nearly dipped into recession in the second half of last year, lagging behind other fast-growing emerging nations after a series of interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, which had hit a seven-year high.

Yet retail sales beat forecasts in January, rising 2.6 percent in January from December, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

"The prospects for the recovery to gain momentum in 2012 and extend into 2013 are good," Tombini said. "The conditions - a low unemployment rate, a solid credit market, a slowdown in consumer price increases - are favorable for a resumption of growth this year and in 2013."

Brazil's government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a leeway of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Consumer prices rose 5.61 percent in the 12-months through mid-March , the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

President Dilma Rousseff's government has aggressively reacted to stimulate the economy by cutting taxes and interest rates. Brazil's government has also ramped up intervention in the foreign-exchange market to prevent its overvalued currency, the real, from hurting local manufacturers.

Brazil's central bank cut rates to 9.75 percent earlier this month and said it is very likely to slash rates again in coming months to "slightly above" the all-time low of 8.75 percent.

Brighter prospects for this year's economic expansion have led the central bank to revise upward its forecast for 2012's current account deficit to $68 billion from the previous estimate of $65 billion. In February, the country posted a current account gap of $1.77 billion. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte, Alonso Soto, Silvio Cascione, Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jan Paschal)