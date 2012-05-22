* Latest stimulus focused mainly on tax cuts for auto sector
* Rousseff: Brazil '300 percent' ready for euro zone crisis
* Economists cut 2012 GDP growth forecast
(Adds quotes from finance minister, statement from central
bank)
By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, May 21 Brazil's government on Monday
unveiled a new round of temporary tax cuts worth about $1
billion to boost the struggling automotive sector and other
industries in its latest attempt to restore a lost economic
boom.
Investor jitters about the economy at home and abroad helped
send Brazil's currency to its weakest closing level in three
years on Monday. But Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the
measures should help revive an economy that has been stagnant
since mid-2011, while also providing protection from the debt
crisis in the euro zone.
"If the crisis gets worse, if they don't fix the problems in
Greece, it will be certainly difficult for us to reach a 4.5
percent growth rate this year," Mantega told reporters.
"But Brazil is in a position to react to the crisis and keep
growing - I wouldn't say at 4.5 percent, but to grow more than
the 2.7 percent we had last year."
The measures included a reduction until Aug. 31 in the IPI
industrial tax on some automobiles as well as the IOF tax on
financial transactions for individual borrowers. The central
bank also agreed to free up some 18 billion reais ($8.8 billion)
in bank deposit requirements to boost car financing.
In exchange, banks agreed to increase lending and sweeten
terms for auto financing, including a higher number of loan
installments, Mantega said.
The plan is expected to benefit some of the world's largest
automakers that have operations in the country, including
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Those companies saw their sales fall in Brazil in April from
March as car inventories climbed to their highest level since
the global financial crisis of 2008, according to the national
automakers' association, Anfavea.
"We want Brazil to remain among the largest players in the
global auto industry," Mantega said, noting that last year the
country became the third largest auto market after China and the
United States.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has launched more than
a half-dozen stimulus packages in recent months, but data
released last week indicated the economy contracted in each of
the first three months of the year. Economists slashed their
economic growth forecasts for 2012 in a central bank poll
published on Monday to 3.09 percent from 3.2 percent a week
earlier.
Mantega said the government would forgo about 2.1 billion
reais ($1.02 billion) in lost tax revenue as a result of the new
measures. That represents a relatively small proportion of
Brazil's estimated $2.5 trillion gross domestic product.
Brazil was regarded until recently as one of the world's
most dynamic emerging market economies, with annual growth rates
above 5 percent. But the excitement has vanished over the past
year as high taxes and the increased cost of labor and other
inputs made the country's industries increasingly uncompetitive.
Rousseff's options for stimulus are limited by her pursuit
of ambitious budget targets and the need to control inflation,
which ended 2011 at a seven-year high of 6.5 percent.
In exchange for the tax breaks, automakers committed to
lowering prices on compact cars and refrain from firing workers,
Mantega said.
Brazil's state development bank BNDES also agreed to lower
interest rates on credit lines for machinery and industrial
equipment.
'300 PERCENT PREPARED' FOR CRISIS
Rousseff on Monday contended that Brazil is "300 percent
prepared" to face further financial contagion from the euro zone
crisis. She noted her country's high levels of foreign exchange
reserves, strong banks and relatively low debt and unemployment
levels compared favorably to the "serious problems" in the
United States and Europe.
In a speech in Brazil's south, Rousseff said the country was
better prepared to face a crisis than it was in 2008 and 2009,
the last time that global shockwaves tipped it into recession.
Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini delivered a
similarly upbeat message earlier on Monday in a speech in Sao
Paulo, saying the economy should accelerate throughout the year.
"Nobody has a crystal ball ... but we're stronger than we
were in 2008," Tombini said.
Still, some investors appear to believe that the party in
Brazil is over. The real is one of the worst-performing
major currencies against the U.S. dollar this year - down 8.8
percent in 2012 after losing 1.4 percent on Monday.
The weaker currency has been greeted as positive news by
Rousseff and many industry leaders, who hope it will make
Brazilian manufacturers more competitive abroad.
Andre Pereira Perfeito, an economist for Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo, said in a note to clients on Monday
that exports had recently "jumped significantly," but that
nobody knows whether a weaker currency can solve Brazil's
problems.
Some multinational companies have postponed or canceled
investment plans out of frustration with Brazil's high business
costs and less bullish growth outlook.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has
suspended a $1.5 billion Brazilian expansion plan for lack of
demand, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Monday, quoting
the head of the company's local unit.
(Writing by Brian Winter; editing by James Dalgleish and
Mohammad Zargham)