By Alonso Soto and Brad Haynes
| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Feb 27 Brazil's
bigger-than-expected budget surplus showed on Friday that a new
finance minister was delivering on promises, but heavy job
losses underscored the likelihood that austerity would push the
economy back into recession.
2015 began with the heaviest layoffs in six years, according
to labor data on Friday, pushing unemployment to a one-year high
in a trend likely to further erode President Dilma Rousseff's
slumping popularity.
In a sign of further austerity, the government also
announced it was paring back tax breaks on payrolls and export
revenue, two measures at the heart of industrial policy during
Rousseff's first term.
Leaner tax benefits will likely further shore up the federal
budget but at the expense of jobs, underscoring the ascendance
of market-friendly Finance Minister Joaquim Levy in a cabinet
long sympathetic to labor interests.
"The (tax break) measures didn't yield the expected results
and turned out to be extremely expensive," Levy said at a news
conference.
In his first month on the job, Levy delivered an overall
budget surplus of more than 3 billion reais ($1 billion), the
first positive figure in two years, due to spending cuts and
expiring tax breaks.
Banco Bradesco chief economist Octavio de Barros cheered
Levy's efforts on Twitter, calling the latest fiscal data
"spectacular."
Brazil's currency firmed over 2 percent in Friday
trading, its strongest session in three months, as the fiscal
data helped Levy establish credibility with investors.
"Macro is off to a good start. Now the focus is corporate
risk," wrote Barros, a former colleague of the finance minister.
Brazilian states and cities also pulled their weight,
contributing nearly half of the public primary surplus, which
counts savings before debt payments. Credit Suisse economists
warned in a note that the federal government would not get such
help in the months ahead.
Local governments have mostly been cutting back after their
first primary budget deficit in 16 years, as slowing growth has
dented tax revenues. Such moves may help save Brazil's coveted
investment grade credit rating but adding to expectations of a
painful recession.
Higher tax rates and shrinking public budgets are
contributing to a sharp consumer downturn that has helped
trigger an industrial slump, as companies adjust to lower
demand.
Economists expect the central bank to make its third steep
interest rate hike in a row next week, pushing up borrowing
costs as inflation races far above the government's target.
Tighter credit contributed to a weak Christmas shopping
season last year, triggering widespread retail layoffs and
contributing to total job losses of 82,000 in January, far more
than economists forecast.
($1 = 2.86 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Todd
Benson and Christian Plumb)