* 12-month IPCA rises 5.98 pct in the month to mid-Feb

* Jobless rate lowest for January since at least 2002

* Market sees more rate cuts in the pipeline

* Tight labor market could reverse inflation course

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Inflation in Brazil weakened more than expected in the month to mid-February to the lowest annual level since December 2010, bolstering the likelihood that the central bank will cut interest rates deeper to single-digit levels.

The data was tempered though by the strongest job figures for January since the series began in 2002, suggesting that prices will face increasing pressure in coming months.

The benchmark IPCA inflation index eased to 5.98 percent in the 12-month period through mid-February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index slowed to a 0.53 percent increase in the month to mid-February, from a 0.65 percent rise in the month before.

"Every single inflation index is showing softer price pressures, and that reinforces the central bank's view (that inflation will fall towards the target)", said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Prosper Corretora, in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's central bank faces a delicate balance in 2012 as it cuts rates while also coping with the pressures from accelerating economic growth. On the one hand, the bank has said it is very likely to cut its benchmark interest rate from currently 10.5 percent to single-digit levels. Most economists expect another two cuts this year.

On the other hand, Brazil's burgeoning economy is already showing signs of life after a disappointing 2011. The central bank expects 3.5 percent economic growth in 2012, after an estimated 2.8 percent growth last year..

The bank targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points in either direction. In 2011, consumer prices rose 6.5 percent, but policymakers argue that a slowing global economy will help inflation drift towards the center of the target by the year-end.

The next central bank rate decision is on March 7.

Food prices slowed to 0.29 percent from 1.25 percent in the month to mid-January, mainly due to slower rises in restaurant bills. Education costs rose 5.66 percent after 0.39 percent in the previous reading, as schools adjusted tuition.

The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.58 percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.65 percent.

Interest rate futures fell across the curve in Sao Paulo <0#2DIJ:> after the data was released.

JOB MARKET MAY FUEL INFLATION, WOOS FOREIGNERS

While inflation dropped, Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 5.5 percent in January from a previously reported 4.7 percent in December, matching analysts forecasts and staying 0.6 point below January 2011's level.

Brazilian official unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and usually show on-off swings every year as companies hire temporary workers for the end-year holiday shopping season.

This strong outlook underscored concerns about a possible reverse in the inflation trend as soon as the second quarter.

"We will watch a sharp economic rebound from the second or the third quarter of this year, mostly based on this strong job market. This will translate into higher inflation," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, who predits consumer prices will hit bottom in April.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 0.7 percent from December to 1,672.20 reais ($978) and increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Brazil's labor market is so strong that it has been attracting an increasing number of foreigners from crisis-stricken regions like Europe. The Labor Ministry issued 25.9 percent more work visas in 2011 than in 2010.

"We've seen interest for our Portuguese courses almost doubling last year", said Maria da Graça Paiva, who manages a language school in Sao Paulo. "There are people from Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, one young lady from Indonesia, one from Germany and also one from Austria".

The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed dropped 1 percent in from December and rose 2 percent from the year-ago period, IBGE said.

The number of people who unsuccessfully looked for work rose 15.9 percent in January from December to 1.3 million. The figure fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

For the IBGE's jobless report, see: here

($1 = 1.71 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by José de Castro and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)