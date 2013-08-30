* Brazil Q2 GDP grows 1.5 pct, above estimates
* Economists see rate hikes, slower growth to come
* Finance minister says confidence to improve
By Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazil's economy grew at its
fastest in more than three years in the second quarter, breaking
a long streak of weak results, but rising interest rates and
other problems mean the respite will likely be short-lived.
Economists said the good performance was probably a brief
rebound after President Dilma Rousseff spurred investment with
a slew of stimulus measures. Many expect little to no growth in
the second half of the year.
Brazil's gross domestic product grew 1.5 percent from the
first quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on
Friday. Economists had forecast 0.9 percent growth.
The pick-up, more than doubling the pace of growth recorded
in the first three months of the year, contrasts with slower
second-quarter growth in emerging market peers such as India and
China, while Mexico's economy contracted.
The upbeat numbers were welcome news for the left-leaning
Rousseff, who has been heavily criticized by investors for some
of her economic policies and whose popularity tumbled following
a wave of massive street protests in June.
"I hope this result helps restore confidence as it shows
that the Brazilian economy is efficient, dynamic, and is able to
grow even in adverse conditions, when growth in most countries
is slowing down," Finance Minister Guido Mantega said.
Only China outperformed Brazil in the last quarter among the
world's main economies, Mantega said.
A senior source on Rousseff's economic team told Reuters the
stronger growth "doesn't change much" in terms of monetary
policy, suggesting the central bank will probably keep raising
interest rates to keep inflation expectations under control.
Yields on interest rate futures rose after the data as
traders bet on a longer monetary tightening cycle. The real
strenghtened nearly 1 percent initially, but reversed
gains later.
AS GOOD AS IT GETS
With Brazil's economy stuck in low gear since Rousseff took
office in 2011, her government offered tens of billions of
dollars in stimulus measures such as tax breaks, subsidized
credit lines and erected barriers to cheap manufactured imports.
The central bank also kept interest rates at record lows for
nearly a year until starting a tightening cycle in April which
has brought benchmark credit costs to their current 9 percent.
Investments, as measured by gross capital expenditure, rose
for a third straight quarter, gaining 3.6 percent from the
previous one. Industrial output expanded 2.0 percent, and
agriculture 3.9 percent -- one of the most positive surprises.
While the stimulus measures helped support manufacturers
and local exporters, many of the steps taken by Rousseff have
also fueled inflation and hurt Brazil's public accounts, leaving
limited capacity to sustain economic growth for a long time
without broader reforms, economists say.
"It was better than we expected, but the positive surprise
was concentrated in the agricultural sector. It doesn't change
the outlook for the economy," said Gustavo Mendonca, an
economist at Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro.
"Industry is lagging, we are seeing a slowdown in retail and
the impact of the protests, inflation is high, higher interest
rates are beginning to have an effect, and data on credit is
showing weakness. People may revise their forecasts up for the
year, but not by much."
Former central bank director Luiz Fernando Figueiredo,
partner at asset management firm Maua Investimentos, said
Brazil's economy could even shrink in the third quarter. He cut
his forecast for third-quarter growth to minus 0.4 percent from
0.1 percent previously, seeing the latest improvement as a
"statistical effect".
The senior source in Rousseff's economic team agreed growth
would "pause" in the third quarter, but said it would likely
accelerate again by the end of the year.
Even if Brazil's economy posts zero growth in the second
half of the year, its surprising performance between April and
June should ensure an annual growth above 2 percent in 2013,
more than doubling the previous year's mediocre pace.
It also makes it very likely that Brazil will outperform
Mexico this year, despite market optimism over economic reforms
in Latin America's second largest economy. Mexico's GDP shrank
0.7 percent between April and June and is likely to grow by just
1.8 percent this year, the government said.
Brazil's economy grew 3.3 percent in the second quarter when
compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was above
expectations for growth of 2.5 percent in the Reuters poll.