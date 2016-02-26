BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 27.913 billion reais ($7.09 billion) in January, central bank data showed on Friday, bouncing back from a record deficit in the previous month due to a surge in extraordinary revenues.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget surplus of 15 billion reais in January, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through January, the primary budget deficit fell to an equivalent to 1.75 percent of gross domestic product from 1.88 percent in 12 months through December. ($1 = 3.9355 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)