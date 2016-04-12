By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, April 12
Dilma Rousseff is considering reducing banks' reserve
requirements to bolster credit and breathe new life into an
economy mired in recession, a presidential aide told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The move will be part of a series of measures to shore up
the economy if Rousseff survives an impeachment vote in Congress
on Sunday, said the official who asked for anonymity because he
was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.
Some authorities have indicated they would oppose such a
move, saying it signals a relaxation of austerity measures
needed to bolster investor confidence.
Still, other members of the economy team believe the measure
avoids new public expenditures.
"Something needs to be done to signal that we will get the
economy going and leave this political and economic crisis
behind us," said the official. "We will take action to regain
growth without pressuring the government accounts."
Rousseff, a leftist economist in her second term, is
battling to avert her ouster as a divided lower house gears up
to vote on whether to send her impeachment to the Senate. If the
upper house opens an impeachment trial against Rousseff, she
will then be suspended from office for up to six months.
The reserve requirement ratio is the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves in the central bank. Relaxing those
requirements would raise the amount of cash available for
commercial loans, putting money into the hands of consumers to
spend and businesses to invest.
Last week, Central Bank head Alexandre Tombini hinted he
opposed the idea of changing reserve requirements, saying credit
levels are "adequate" and that low confidence is curbing demand
for credit in Brazil.
The central bank declined to comment Tuesday.
The press office of the Finance Ministry and presidency did
not immediately reply to e-mail requests for comment.
Other measures also include increasing spending in social
programs for the poor such as the cash-transfer program called
"Bolsa Familia," the official said.
The government could also announce it will post another
primary budget deficit in 2017 - its third straight shortfall -
to increase public investment in infrastructure as way to stoke
growth, the official said. The government is expected to
announce its new fiscal goals on Friday.
The deterioration of Brazil's public accounts after years of
heavy spending and a plunge in tax income cost the once-booming
economy its coveted investment-grade rating.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)