BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's embattled President Dilma Rousseff is considering reducing banks' reserve requirements to bolster credit and breathe new life into an economy mired in recession, a presidential aide told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move will be part of a series of measures to shore up the economy if Rousseff survives an impeachment vote in Congress on Sunday, said the official who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

Some authorities have indicated they would oppose such a move, saying it signals a relaxation of austerity measures needed to bolster investor confidence.

Still, other members of the economy team believe the measure avoids new public expenditures.

"Something needs to be done to signal that we will get the economy going and leave this political and economic crisis behind us," said the official. "We will take action to regain growth without pressuring the government accounts."

Rousseff, a leftist economist in her second term, is battling to avert her ouster as a divided lower house gears up to vote on whether to send her impeachment to the Senate. If the upper house opens an impeachment trial against Rousseff, she will then be suspended from office for up to six months.

The reserve requirement ratio is the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in the central bank. Relaxing those requirements would raise the amount of cash available for commercial loans, putting money into the hands of consumers to spend and businesses to invest.

Last week, Central Bank head Alexandre Tombini hinted he opposed the idea of changing reserve requirements, saying credit levels are "adequate" and that low confidence is curbing demand for credit in Brazil.

The central bank declined to comment Tuesday.

The press office of the Finance Ministry and presidency did not immediately reply to e-mail requests for comment.

Other measures also include increasing spending in social programs for the poor such as the cash-transfer program called "Bolsa Familia," the official said.

The government could also announce it will post another primary budget deficit in 2017 - its third straight shortfall - to increase public investment in infrastructure as way to stoke growth, the official said. The government is expected to announce its new fiscal goals on Friday.

The deterioration of Brazil's public accounts after years of heavy spending and a plunge in tax income cost the once-booming economy its coveted investment-grade rating. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)