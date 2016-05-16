BRASILIA May 16 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to announce the next central bank chief and his team at the ministry on Tuesday, and not on Monday as originally scheduled, the ministry's press office said.

Meirelles, a former banking executive who served as central bank president from 2003 to 2010, has said his top priority was to return transparency to public finances. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)