(Adds latest political scandal and details of new fiscal
target)
SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's government on Tuesday
will announce spending curbs and other measures to reduce its
rising debt burden and plug a yawning fiscal deficit as it seeks
to regain the confidence of investors, Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles said.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo on Monday, Meirelles said
the short- and long-term measures will be aimed at helping pull
Latin America's largest economy out of its worst recession in
decades.
Interim President Michel Temer has embarked on a
business-friendly program since taking over from suspended
leftist President Dilma Rousseff earlier this month. He named
Meirelles, a former central bank governor, to lead the finance
ministry.
But any new policy announcement this week could be
overshadowed by reports that Planning Minister Romero Juca, a
key member of Meirelles' new economic team, sought to stall a
massive corruption scandal at state-controlled firms.
Juca, an experienced senator and key Temer ally, has been
negotiating with Congress for the approval of a new so-called
primary deficit target this week to avoid a government shutdown
in June.
The government will deliver to Congress later on Monday a
new deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($47.92 billion) for
2016, which would be a record and equal to 2.75 percent of
Brazil's gross domestic product.
The primary balance, or the difference between revenues and
expenses before debt payments, is a key gauge of the health of a
country's public finances.
($1 = 3.5581 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Erick Noin; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao)