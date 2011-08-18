Aug 18, Brazil's economy is returning to more sober growth after years of strong performance that has made it a favorite among foreign investors and earned it comparisons with fast-growing developing giants China and India.

Some sectors are still on course for robust growth and should continue to reward investors, while others seem likely to disappoint. Following are a selection of the promising and the not-so-promising parts of Latin America's largest economy.

BRIGHT SPOTS

* Oil. Likely to be among the fastest-growing sectors for years to come as Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and foreign firms prepare to tap an offshore area believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil, enough to supply all U.S. consumption for more than seven years. The sector is likely to benefit from high global oil prices, strong domestic demand for energy and Brazil's relative stability compared to other big oil producers, such as Middle Eastern countries.

* The car industry. Brazil has become one of the world's hottest auto markets, prompting global automakers to pour money into the country to meet strong local demand for new cars and as a base for exports. Sales jumped 10 percent to a record in the first half of the year, despite rising interest rates and the dampening effect on exports of a strong currency. Brazil is a crucial market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). Asian automakers from Japan, South Korea and now China are also boosting their presence here.

* Agriculture. Farming remains a critical long-term strength of one of the world's breadbaskets. The tropical country boasts more spare farmland and more water than any other and is the world's largest exporter of beef, sugar, coffee, and orange juice among other farm products.

Brazil's sugar crop, for example, is set to grow by 17 percent, or roughly 100 million tonnes over the next three years, analysts say. Although rising production costs have eaten into the competitive advantage of Brazil's sugar, there are few other countries where output can be expanded significantly.

PROBLEM AREAS

* Consumer spending. Rampant spending by Brazil's rising consumer class has been central to the economy's success story in recent years but there are signs the party is ending. Consumer spending, which makes up about 60 percent of the economy, has been heavily fueled by expensive credit card and other debt that analysts say appears to be reaching its limit as the central bank has hiked interest rates to 12.5 percent this year. Defaults on personal loans rose 22 percent in the first half of the year, the biggest jump in nine years.

* Manufacturing. While there are some bright spots, such as the car industry, many Brazilian factories are struggling with an overvalued currency, imports from China and signs of a broader economic slowdown at home and abroad. Manufacturing output has been mostly flat for more than a year despite a robust economic expansion, stoking fears of "deindustrialization." Nearly half of the country's exporters have lost market share in the past year, according to a poll released this week by the CNI industry group. Industry's woes prompted the government this month to grant more than $25 billion in new financing and tax breaks to the sector in the hope of reviving growth.

* Steel. Mills in Brazil are grappling with global steel overcapacity, weak prices, a strong currency and a domestic output glut that makes it harder to export excess production. A 50 percent currency rally since the start of 2009 has drawn cheap steel into the country like a magnet, forcing local mills to slash prices to retain market share. Mills' profit margins are evaporating as soaring global coal and iron ore prices are also putting Brazil's status as a low-cost steel producer in jeopardy.

