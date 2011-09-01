* Brazil central bank cuts rates sharply in surprise move
* Reflects economic slowdown, may stoke inflation fears
* Committee says sees inflation risks as "more favorable"
(Adds market expectations in fifth paragraph)
By Raymond Colitt and Isabel Versiani
BRASILIA, Aug 31 Brazil's central bank slashed
its key interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent on
Wednesday in a shock decision that it said reflects a mounting
global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin America's
largest economy.
The sharp 50-basis-point cut risks fanning investor worries
about stubborn inflation and reviving concern about government
influence in monetary policy after a series of comments by
senior officials pushing for a rate cut in recent days.
In a split decision, the central bank's monetary policy
committee, Copom, voted five to two to trim the so-called Selic
rate by 50 basis points, following five consecutive increases
earlier this year. It is Brazil's first rate cut since July
2009.
Explaining its decision, the committee said it saw a
"substantial deterioration" in the international outlook as the
United States and Europe struggle with debt and anemic economic
growth. It said the slowdown in developed economies was likely
to be more prolonged than previously expected and could hit
Brazil's economy through weaker trade and investment flows and
tighter credit.
All 20 analysts in a Reuters survey had expected the
central bank to keep the Selic rate unchanged. The decision
also surprised investors -- interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> had
been reflecting expectations of steady rates or at most a cut
of 25 basis points.
"I think it's a huge mistake. They gave in to political
pressure," said Tony Volpon, economist and Latin America
strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
"The central bank is making a bet that it is 2008 all over
again but central banks shouldn't be in the business of making
bets," he added, referring to the 2008 financial crisis.
Clear signs of an economic slowdown have emerged in the
past few weeks as Brazil feels the impact of global financial
problems in addition to a natural cooling from unsustainably
strong growth of 7.5 percent last year.
CONCERN OVER INFLATION, SPENDING
Economists have been cutting their GDP forecasts for the
year to between 3 and 4 percent as evidence builds that
Brazil's indebted consumers are running out of steam and the
manufacturing sector suffers from a strong currency.
Industry groups cheered the decision. Fiesp, Brazil's most
influential business lobby, called the bank's move an important
step to prevent the economy from being contaminated by the
global turmoil.
Most analysts had believed the central bank would be too
wary of lingering inflation pressures to cut rates this soon,
even by 25 basis points.
"I found the decision a bit premature," said Mauricio
Rosal, chief economist at Raymond James in Sao Paulo, who was
expecting only a 25 basis point cut by the end of 2011.
"...From now on, the Selic rate will become a much more
difficult policy instrument to predict, and a volatile one."
Brazil's cut signals a rapid shift in interest rate
expectations as Latin America responds to a darkening global
outlook. Since the start of the month, markets have swung from
expecting hikes to pricing but now see policy loosening in
Brazil, Chile and Mexico, where the central bank stunned
markets on Friday by opening the door to rate cuts. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77P0KW]
The hefty rate cut in Brazil could raise market nerves
about a lack of inflation control as a hot labor market keeps
upward pressure on prices. The bank's committee said it saw the
balance of risks for inflation as "more favorable."
The decision is likely to spark volatility in local
interest rate markets, given conflicting signals as the
government aims to prevent a broad economic slowdown while
keeping control of inflation that is running above 7 percent
annually. Some analysts are concerned that the boldness of the
central bank move will not be accompanied by enough public
spending restraint.
The central bank, which government officials says has full
control when it chooses to cut rates, has come under pressure
to ease policy following a series of government comments on the
need to cut rates sooner or later.
President Dilma Rousseff's government said this week it
would maintain spending discipline for the rest of 2011, hoping
to reduce demand pressures in the economy and pave the way for
a cut in interest rates that are among the world's highest.
Since taking office in January, Central Bank President
Alexandre Tombini has defended a gradualist policy approach
that involves closer policy coordination with finance ministry
officials.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parrabernal, Jeb Blount
and Brad Haynes; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by
Bernard Orr)