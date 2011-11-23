* Oct banking loan growth slowest since Jan at 0.8 pct

* Rising defaults, banking strike contribute to slowdown

* 12-month inflation eases to mid-Nov, still above target

* President sees room for rate cuts in face of global woes (Adds comment from Rousseff)

By Brad Haynes and Alonso Soto

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 23 Lending growth in Brazil slowed sharply in October, helping the central bank bring annual inflation closer to its target range even as it cuts interest rates to spur a slowing economy.

Cooling credit is the latest sign that Latin America's largest economy is slowing more quickly than expected as banks turn more cautious in the face of rising defaults and the global economic crisis reaches Brazil's shores.

President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday the country has room to adjust monetary policy to ride out a crisis that her government sees generating conditions similar to the economic meltdown of 2008 that brought the world economy to its knees.

"We are not an island, but at the same time we are not an unprotected country," Rousseff said at speech to agro-producers in Brasilia. "We have room to use monetary policy. We have a fiscal policy that... avoids the absurd practices that we now see in developed countries with big deficits and debts."

Brazil's central bank has reacted swiftly to the crisis, slashing rates twice since August and lifting some credit curbs to boost lending.

Outstanding loans BRLEND=ECI in Brazil's banking system grew 0.8 percent in October from September, the slowest pace since January and down sharply from a revised 2.2 percent expansion a month earlier, according to central bank data.

A strike in the banking industry contributed to the lending slowdown last month, the central bank said.

Tighter credit conditions for Brazil's biggest companies are likely to last through year-end, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday, dragging on economic growth and easing price pressures that have pushed inflation to a six-year high.

Brazil's annual inflation rate eased in the month through mid-November but still remained above the central bank's inflation target ceiling, government data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 6.69 percent in the 12 months to mid-November, less than the 7.12 percent increase in the 12 months to mid-October, thanks to a more favorable base of comparison last year.

In the month to mid-November, the benchmark IPCA consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.46 percent, boosted especially by food and clothing prices, in line with expectations.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Interest rate GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pyv54s

PDF on Brazil's economy: link.reuters.com/daq33s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

LOWER INTEREST RATES

Twelve-month inflation breached the 6.5 percent ceiling of the central bank's target in April and has stayed above that level since.

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has said the 12-month inflation rate will keep slowing in coming months, and the bank has lowered interest rates on concerns of a global economic slowdown dragging on Brazil's economy.

A senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday that Brazil's economy likely posted no growth in the third quarter. [ID:nN1E7AL0B6]

The central bank has lopped a full percentage point off its benchmark Selic interest rate since August, bringing it to 11.5 percent. The bank is targeting an inflation rate of 4.5 percent this year, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Most investors are betting the bank's monetary policy committee will cut rates by another 50 basis points in its last interest rate decision due this year, on Nov. 30.

In addition to interest rate cuts, a government source told Reuters this month that Rousseff's administration may ease some lending restrictions and financial taxes to protect the economy from a potential seizure of global credit markets. [ID:nN1E7A822O]

The central bank has already allowed commercial lenders to set aside less capital for shorter-term loans, in a move aimed at boosting the financial system's short-term liquidity.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to 5.5 percent of outstanding loans in October, from a previously reported 5.3 percent in September, highlighting concerns over the sustainability of the nation's eight-year credit boom.

Rapid credit growth has fueled Brazil's inflation and kindled concerns that Brazilian households may be taking on too much debt, too fast.

Credit grew 18.4 percent in the 12 months through October, compared with 19.6 percent in the 12 months through September. (Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Dan Grebler)