* C.bank economic activity index up 0.46 pct in July

* Brazil revises down 2011 formal job creation forecast

* Country adds net 190,446 payroll jobs in August

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Data showing brisk economic activity and job creation in Brazil on Wednesday stoked worries a surprise central bank interest rate cut might have been premature, hampering the fight against above-target inflation.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index BRIBC=ECI rose 0.46 percent in July -- a reversal from a dip in June and the strongest rise since January.

At the same time, the economy created a net 190,446 payroll jobs BRPROL=ECI in August, the Labor Ministry said.

The ministry revised down its jobs forecast for the year to 2.7 million to 3 million from a previous 3 million. But even the low end of that range is well above last year's record net addition of 2.5 million jobs.

The numbers follow only two weeks after the central bank surprised markets by cutting its benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent, citing a gloomy outlook abroad.

"Obviously activity is slowing but you still have very low unemployment," said Win Thin, an emerging market currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"The rate cut was probably premature," he added.

Brazil has the highest interest rates among major world economies, and President Dilma Rousseff has repeatedly said she wants to bring borrowing costs closer in line with those of global peers.

But persistently high inflation rates have made that a tricky proposition. Annual inflation hit 7.23 percent in August, a six-year high. The 12-month rate first breached a government ceiling of 6.5 percent in April and has crept ever higher since.

While economic growth this year will slow from its 7.5 percent surge last year, economists in a weekly central bank survey still see expansion of about 3.56 percent.

That's a stark contrast to rising fears that developed economies could slide back into recession, dragging on global growth in the process. [ID:nL3E7KE2N7]

Complicating inflation control further, the government has also been concerned about currency strength, with the real BRBY hitting a 12-year high against the dollar earlier this year. While the real has since backed off that level, exporters are still worried.

Higher interest rates draw foreign investors chasing higher yields and pushing up currencies in the process. A lower Selic interest rate would make Brazil a less attractive destination for speculative flows.

But higher interest rates are a major tool in the fight against inflation, and analysts are worried the central bank's August rate cut could be a misstep in that battle.

The IBC-Br index, which is often seen as a proxy for gross domestic product expansion, "means that cutting rates by 50 (basis points) in August and expectations for future rate cuts require a bearish view about global growth," wrote Paulo Leme of Goldman Sachs to clients.

"This means that unless a contractionary shock depresses export volumes, confidence and commodity prices, (inflation) at 7.23 percent would not warrant rate cuts," he added.

(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Tiago Pariz in Brasilia; Editing by Andrew Hay)