By Patricia Duarte and Joshua Schneyer
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brazil's central
bank unexpectedly acted to halt the currency's slide on
Thursday, highlighting growing concern among officials that the
global financial crisis is damaging Brazil's economy and could
cause a potentially destructive spurt in inflation.
The bank's decision to sell $2.75 billion in currency swaps
-- a move that propped up the real -- marked a sudden shift in
strategy for a government that has complained for the past year
about a "currency war" that left the real badly overvalued
compared to its neighbors.
Yet, the real's BRBY massive and sudden depreciation,
which has pushed it down 17 percent against the U.S. dollar
this month to levels not seen in two years, was apparently too
much for the central bank to bear.
President Dilma Rousseff, speaking while on a trip in New
York, said that Brazil's economy is well-equipped to face the
global crisis but added that the government was prepared to
take additional measures to prevent further abrupt moves in the
currency.
"I think things are going to stabilize, but we are ready"
to take more measures if necessary, she said.
A member of the government's economic team told Reuters
that officials are concerned about the impact of the falling
real on inflation, which is already well above the government's
target range. A weaker real may cause the prices of imported
goods to rise, although the official also said that the
depressive effects of the global crisis should keep a lid on
inflation.
Brazil is in many ways a victim of the crisis, which is
centered in Europe and the United States and has punished
currencies in several emerging markets as investors seek refuge
in the safe haven of the U.S. dollar.
Some of the problems, however, are of Brazil's making. The
central bank's surprise interest rate cut on Aug. 31 is
increasingly perceived by many investors as premature. Prices
have continued to rise since the rate cut to about 7.3 percent
on a 12-month basis, well above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the
bank's target range.
The bank has defended the move as necessary. Yet some in
financial markets fear Brazil has become less committed to the
inflation fight, and they have reacted by selling the real more
aggressively than other emerging market currencies.
REAL PARES LOSSES
Following the central bank's move on Thursday, the real
reversed most losses that had taken it to the 1.95 per dollar
threshold earlier in the session. By mid afternoon, the
currency was trading at 1.8850, down 1.37 percent.
That was still an abrupt change in fortune for a currency
that just four weeks ago was trading around the 1.55 per dollar
mark and had Finance Minister Guido Mantega threatening further
measures to keep the currency from strengthening.
The mood remained gloomy in Brazil's stock market, with the
Bovespa .BVSP index down about 4.8 percent, outpacing losses
in Mexico and Argentina as global equities declined nearly
everywhere.
Brazil's move to stabilize the real echoed a similar
decision in Indonesia, where the central bank intervened on
Thursday to prop up the rupiah.
Peru's central bank also offered to sell dollars on
Thursday to support its weakening currency PEN=PE.
The depreciation of the real may end up helping
manufacturers, who have largely missed out on Brazil's economic
boom in recent years because of the overvalued currency.
But the suddenness of the real's fall could damage Brazil
by punishing companies that have borrowed in dollars and by
disturbing the financial variables underpinning Latin America's
largest economy
Rousseff, attending a meeting of the United Nations, was
not ready to declare the currency war over despite the central
bank's move. She said the real would likely remain under
pressure as rich countries keep interest rates near zero and
engage in expansive monetary policy to try and stimulate their
economies.
Rousseff added that countries needed to work together to
tackle the global financial crisis.
The government official who spoke to Reuters said the
administration still has options available to keep the currency
from weakening.
"We have a lot of ammunition to be used or to be
withdrawn," the official said without elaborating. The comments
seemed to imply that Brazil could reduce or eliminate measures
put in place earlier this year to weaken the real, such as a
tax on currency derivatives.
