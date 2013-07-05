* Move could help ease above-target inflation
* Tax cuts could benefit steel, glass and chemical products
BRASILIA, July 5 Brazil may lower some import
duties to help offset the impact of a sharp depreciation of its
local currency on inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said
on Friday.
Some of the imports that may benefit from the tax cuts could
include steel, chemical and glass products, Mantega said in
remarks that supported share prices for steelmaker Usiminas
and petrochemical company Braskem.
"We will monitor the behavior of the dollar and, eventually,
reduce taxes on imports in the same proportion," Mantega told
reporters in Brasilia.
The Brazilian real has plunged this week to its
weakest level in more than four years, raising worries that it
could stoke above-target inflation by making imports more
expensive. The real was trading 0.23 percent weaker at 2.261 per
dollar at 4.43 p.m. local time (1943 GMT) on Friday.
Brazil's inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 20 months
in June although it came in below forecasts, supporting hopes
that prices could start to cool down even after a sharp currency
sell-off. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.26 percent in June, below market expectations
for an increase of 0.33 percent.