* Monthly market sentiment index currently under test

* Finance ministry index complementary to Focus survey

BRASILIA May 14 Brazil's Finance Ministry created an economic sentiment index to gauge views by market participants about activity, the impact of commodity prices and the evolution of inflation on the economy, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

The new market's sentiment index, based on a survey of more than 95 economists, is undergoing preliminary tests. It will not compete to the so-called Focus survey, a central bank weekly poll that surveys economists on current and future trends for indicators like growth and inflation.

The official, who declined to speak on the record because the project is in the works, said initial results showed that economists expect the economy to improve in the next six months. The index will also include questions on analysts' profit expectations for key sectors and their predictions on the performance of global stock exchanges.

Economists are asked if they see the economy improving, remaining stable or worsening in the next six months.

The Brazilian economy is struggling to recover this year after nearly sliding into recession in mid-2011.

The new poll is based on Germany's ZEW think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment, the official said.

The monthly index will initially be released only to government officials as a way to weight market sentiment that could "in the future help develop economic policy," the official said.

The first survey was conducted during the first week of May, the official said. (Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)